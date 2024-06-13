Standard Bank shifts MVNO strategy to MTN
As part of the bank’s telecommunication strategic direction, Standard Bank Mobile will now be called Standard Bank Connect
13 June 2024 - 09:56
Standard Bank has signed a deal with mobile operator MTN to boost its telecom offering, now called Standard Bank Connect, as part of a new strategic push for the unit.
This signals the lender’s plan to offer more telecom services, and intensifies competition in a space that Cell C has dominated for years...
