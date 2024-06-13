SA’s economic imbalance poses challenges for gender parity
13 June 2024 - 05:00
The World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) latest global gender gap index report reveals that despite global advancements, hurdles remain, especially in nations grappling with economic inconsistencies.
SA and Namibia, with their notable income inequality and high unemployment rates, epitomise these challenges...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.