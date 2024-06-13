Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Mark du Toit from Oyster Catcher Investments

13 June 2024 - 20:02
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Mark du Toit from Oyster Catcher Investments.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on muted US inflation
Markets
2.
Gold falls as US Fed suggests only one rate cut ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer while JSE marginally ...
Markets
4.
JSE slips slightly as investors consider hawkish ...
Markets
5.
Oil falls on US growth concerns and as stocks ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.