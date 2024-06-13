Politics

Khumalo’s high court MP bid struck off the roll

It is the second court loss for the MK party founder after his challenge to his removal as party leader was dismissed

13 June 2024 - 19:53
MK party founder Jabulani Khumalo will not be sworn in as an MP. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUBABALO LESOLLE
MK party founding leader Jabulani Khumalo has been dealt another blow by the courts.

The Western Cape High Court has struck from the roll his application to be retained on his party’s list of MPs.

This means Khumalo, who is believed to have travelled to Cape Town on Wednesday in anticipation of being sworn in, cannot attend the National Assembly’s first sitting on Friday.

The court loss comes hours after the Electoral Court dismissed his case challenging his removal as MK party leader.

He argued his signature was forged in a letter sent to the Electoral Commission of SA stating he had ceded power to former president Jacob Zuma.

The consecutive losses mean Khumalo is neither MK party leader nor an MP.

In the case against his removal as an MP, Khumalo launched an urgent court bid this week after parliament confirmed he had been removed from the list as per instruction from the MK party’s now former secretary-general Sihle Ngubane.

Khumalo argued the National Assembly could not remove him as an MP pending an earlier court application for reinstatement as MK party leader.

He said he would suffer irreparable harm should the court fail to reinstate him on the MK party’s list of MPs.

Khumalo said he would not be able to participate in parliamentary processes on behalf of his constituency.

The court dismissal comes before parliament’s first sitting scheduled for Friday, when MPs are expected to be sworn in and a president elected.

TimesLIVE

Constitutional Court rejects MK party application to halt sitting of parliament

The MK Party ‘misconstrued the relevant constitutional provisions it seeks to rely on’, said court said
National
10 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Tell us what you really stand for, MK

The MK party has said nothing about the bread-and-butter issues that face ordinary people
Opinion
1 day ago

NFP to join ANC, DA and IFP in governing KZN

Agreement between parties prevents MK party from being in government despite receiving most votes
Politics
22 minutes ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: MK interdict report is slim on evidence of vote-rigging

Report to Constitutional Court does not, as it claims, give scientific proof that the IEC failed dismally
National
15 hours ago

CARTOON: The MK spoiler party

Wednesday, June 12 2024
Opinion
1 day ago
