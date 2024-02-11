EFF aims to set up R100bn sovereign wealth fund
Malema says his party will end load-shedding in six months and stop private participation in Eskom
11 February 2024 - 19:29
The EFF, led by Julius Malema, wants to set up a R100bn sovereign wealth fund within the next year as a means of creating jobs and combating illicit financial flows, tax avoidance and base erosion.
The fund would be established in partnership with “foreign direct investors”, through a special appropriations bill in the 2025/26 budget, according to the party’s election manifesto. The fund will mainly be capitalised through the allocation of key shares of SA’s mineral and petroleum resources. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.