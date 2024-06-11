Construction sector activity slows in first quarter
High cost of capital and dysfunctional municipalities play big role in slowdown
11 June 2024 - 19:49
SA’s construction sector activity slowed in the first quarter of 2024 due to seasonal effects as well as the high cost of capital and dysfunctional municipalities not passing or completing building plans, according to an index tracking activity in the sector.
Building materials and mining group Afrimat’s construction index has been positive for three consecutive sectors, driven by public-private partnerships and the private sector and individuals aiming to reduce reliance on Eskom...
