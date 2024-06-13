Malema has a go at Ramaphosa as talks with ANC flounder
The EFF leader lambastes the president for working with the DA as what he called ‘supervisors’
13 June 2024 - 20:59
EFF leader Julius Malema has launched a scathing attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying the president has an inferiority complex and cannot work without supervision.
Ramaphosa is expected to be the ANC’s candidate for president at the first sitting of the National Assembly on Friday after the May 29 general elections. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.