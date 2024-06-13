Business

WATCH: A closer look at the brands SA loves

Business Day TV spoke to founder & chair of Brand Africa, Thebe Ikalafeng

13 June 2024 - 18:19
Thebe Ikalafeng. Picture: SUPPLIED
Overall, while 68% of South Africans believe that African countries make Africa better, only 33% pledged their loyalty to SA brands. That’s according to Brand Africa’s 14th annual Brand Africa 100 | Africa’s Best Brands research and rankings. Business Day TV caught up with Thebe Ikalafeng, founder & chair of Brand Africa for more insight.

