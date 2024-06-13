World / Middle East

Israeli forces advance deeper into Rafah as diplomacy falters

Israeli military denies launching strikes inside the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone

13 June 2024 - 16:19
by Nidal al-Mughrabi
Palestinians walk at a nearly deserted school used as a shelter in Rafah. Picture: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS
Cairo — Israeli tanks advanced deeper into the western area of Rafah, amid one of the worst nights of bombardment from air, ground and sea, forcing many families to flee their homes and tents under darkness, residents said on Thursday.

Residents said the Israeli forces thrust towards the al-Mawasi area of Rafah near the beach, which is designated as a humanitarian area in all announcements and maps published by the Israeli army since it began its Rafah offensive in May.

The Israeli military denied in a statement it had launched any strikes inside the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone.

Israel said its assault aimed to wipe out Hamas’ last intact combat units in Rafah, a city which had sheltered more than a million people before the latest advance began. Most of those people have now moved north towards Khan Younis and Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military said in a statement it was continuing “intelligence-based, targeted operations” on Rafah, saying forces in the past day had located weapons and killed Palestinian gunmen in close-range combat.

Over the past day, the military said it had struck 45 targets across the Gaza Strip from the air, including military structures, militant cells, rocket launchers and tunnel shafts.

Israel has ruled out peace until Hamas is eradicated, and much of Gaza lies in ruins. But Hamas has proven resilient, with militants resurfacing to fight in areas where Israeli forces had previously declared to have defeated them and pulled back.

Ceasefire proposal

The group welcomed a new US ceasefire proposal but made some amendments, reaffirming its stance that any agreement must secure an end to the war, a demand Israel still rejects.

Israel described Hamas’s response to the new US peace proposal as total rejection. But the efforts to secure an agreement are still continuing, according to mediators Qatar and Egypt, backed by the US.

Since a brief weeklong truce in November, repeated attempts to arrange a ceasefire have failed, with Hamas insisting on a permanent end to the war and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Hamas precipitated the war when militants stormed from Israeli-blockaded Gaza into southern Israel in a lightning strike last October 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages back to the enclave, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s invasion and bombardment of Gaza since then has killed at least 37,000 people, according to the territory’s health ministry. Thousands more are feared buried dead under rubble, with most of the 2.3-million population displaced.

Reuters

Israel keeps pounding central Gaza after hostage rescue raid

Israeli military says Hamas claim that hostages were killed during the raid is a ‘blatant lie’
World
3 days ago

Hamas says Israeli air strike on a Gaza school killed 40

Director of government media office rejects  assertion that the building had hidden a command post
World
1 week ago

Netanyahu coalition partner supports hostage deal even if war plan has to change

The statement by Shas follows similar remarks by the leader of another party in the coalition, United Torah Judaism
World
1 week ago

Gaza’s failing health system weighs on neighbours

But no evacuations have been carried out since Israel took control of the Rafah crossing, says World Health Organisation
World
1 week ago

Palestinian authorities seek to join Gaza genocide case at ICJ

SA has accused Israel of genocide in Gaza
World
1 week ago

Rafah crossing can’t reopen unless Israelis leave Gaza side — Egypt

The crossing is the only lifeline to the outside world for the 2.3-million people in Gaza
World
1 week ago
