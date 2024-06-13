Stylish new Opel Corsa goes on sale in SA

The new Opel Corsa is now more striking thanks to a front end with a vizor grille. Picture: SUPPLIED
Stellantis SA subsidiary Opel has launched the updated Corsa hatchback. It’s not a new car from the ground up, rather a heavy revision with the new vizor grille front-end design the company is rolling out in all its new models. The brand says it will put the fun back into driving.
The new Corsa is available in three trim levels; the Lite, Edition and a new range-topping GS Line. All the models are fitted with LED headlights and fog lamps as standard. The Lite and Edition specification rides on 16-inch black alloy wheels and GS Line gets bicolour diamond-cut versions.
A black roof, black badging and black Corsa lettering are also found on the GS Line models while interior upgrades include a newly designed steering wheel and infotainment system comprising a 3.5-inch digital instrument cluster on the Lite, and a seven-inch display on the other trims.
All models get front and rear electric windows, air conditioning but heated leatherette front seats, automatic climate control, electric parking brake, and a larger 10-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are exclusive fitments in the Edition and GS Line.
Power trains on offer are the same turbocharged 1.2l three-cylinder petrol motors from the previous generation. In the Lite and Edition models the engine develops 74kW and 205Nm and paired with six-speed manual gearboxes. The GS Line uses the same engine but with higher output of 92kW and 230Nm, and mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.
A black roof and new design wheels add to the style of the hatchback. Picture: SUPPLIED
Integrated safety and convenience features found in all models include cruise control, six airbags, tyre pressure monitor, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, childproof/safety lock and ISOFIX child seat mountings at the rear. Edition and GS Line models add front and rear parking sensors and side blind zone alert and traffic sign recognition.
All new Opel Corsa models come standard with a five-year/100, 000km warranty and a three-year/45,000km service plan.
Pricing
Corsa Lite 1.2T 74kW 6MT — R374,900
Corsa Edition 1.2T 74kW 6MT — R394,900
Corsa GS Line 1.2T 96kW 6AT — R459,900
