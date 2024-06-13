Cybercrime surge highlights vulnerable digital infrastructure
Data shows businesses are attacked 1,000 times a week on average
13 June 2024 - 05:00
SA continues to be a huge target for cyber attacks with costs running into the millions, cybersecurity experts warn. This situation has been made worse by heightened threats around elections and related events.
At the start of 2024, the World Economic Forum highlighted misinformation and disinformation as being major threats in an increasingly artificial intelligence (AI) driven world. This is against the backdrop of more than 70 elections slated around the world. The danger is that spreading false and misleading information will be a major method and mode of attack for cyber criminals. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.