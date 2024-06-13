Retail to the rescue as petrol sales languish
Sales have not recovered to pre-Covid levels as travel patterns change
13 June 2024 - 12:35
SA’s more than 4,600 garage forecourts are having to contend with dwindling fuel sales, with partnerships with retail outfits key in diversifying revenue streams, according to a report by Trade Intelligence, a market intelligence and research firm in the consumer goods sector.
The report found that nearly 600 new forecourts have opened in SA since 2019, while sales have been declining in the same period, forcing players in the sector to compete for dwindling spending...
