NFP to join ANC, DA and IFP in governing KZN
13 June 2024 - 19:49
The National Freedom Party (NFP), which has emerged as a kingmaker in KwaZulu-Natal, has decided to join the ANC, DA and the IFP to form a government in the province.
The agreement between the four parties, which have a combined 41 out of 80 seats in the provincial legislature, prevents the Jacob Zuma-led MK party from being in the government despite it receiving the lion’s share of the vote in May’s general election. ..
