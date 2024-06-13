Formula 1 Red Bull car to take on streets of Sandton in October

David Coulthard and the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB7 Formula 1 car will ignite Katherine Street in Sandton, Joburg, in October. Picture: RED BULL
The roar of the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB7 Formula One car will echo through Katherine Street in Sandton, Johannesburg, in October when British F1 racer David Coulthard puts on a show.
Spectators will witness the power of the RB7, one of the most dominant machines in F1 history, taking 18 of 19 poles and winning 12 races en route to the team’s second Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship double in 2011.
Oracle Red Bull Racing has brought the excitement of Formula 1 to cities like Santiago in Chile, Hanoi in Vietnam, Tokyo in Japan, Guadalajara in Mexico and Cape Town. The team is set to return to SA in 2024 to thrill even more fans.
David Coulthard, who is familiar with SA shores, says he’s looking forward to his return. “I haven’t been to SA since we were in Cape Town in 2019, so I’m delighted we’re bringing Formula One back to Johannesburg.”
Coulthard moved from McLaren to Red Bull Racing in 2005, where he became the highest-scoring British driver of all time with 535 race points, beating Nigel Mansell’s then-record of 482 points.
He retired in 2008 but remains a fan favourite and a familiar face around the paddock and on television screens. Coulthard will rip up and down the city streets behind the wheel of the 2011 championship-winning car.
“I’ll be driving a very special F1 car, demonstrating the power, energy and excitement of what Grand Prix can bring. The RB7 churns out 560kW and can push up to 18,000rpms.”
World-class performances by German drifter Elias Hountondji and motorbike stunt rider Arūnas “Aras” Gibieža, with a few other special surprises, will entertain the crowd between Coulthard’s runs.
The Red Bull Showrun is scheduled for Sunday, October 6, and will offer fans an opportunity to experience Formula 1 up close in a festive, family-friendly environment.
Verstappen back atop the podium with Canadian victory
Cape Town will not get 2024 E-Prix race
Confirmed: SA is not on 2024 F1 calendar
