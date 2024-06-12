ANC unveils list of provincial premier candidates
Woman to lead the Free State, while two Ramaphosa allies have been shifted
12 June 2024 - 14:58
UPDATED 13 June 2024 - 19:00
Panyaza Lesufi is set for a return as Gauteng premier if the ANC retains power after the ongoing coalition talks.
The ANC on Thursday announced its premier candidates after interviews early this week. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.