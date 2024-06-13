PODCAST | Call termination rules will unfairly favour big operators, says Cell C boss

The effort to reduce communication costs in SA is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jorge Mendes, CEO atCell C.
SA’s fourth-largest mobile operator does not believe new call termination regulations that aim to cut voice communication costs and give smaller players a leg up will actually work, arguing that the move will favour Vodacom and MTN.
In March, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) publish a set of draft rules that could see call termination rates halved over the next year.
Mendes says the new regulations, if not amended, are likely to further entrench the position of Vodacom and MTN as the two biggest mobile operators.
He outlines the purpose of call termination rates and the new proposals; impacts on the local industry; whether this move will result in lower communication costs; and suggestions on how to make the playing field more even for smaller operators.
