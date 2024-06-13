Too quick, too soon: West Pack’s expansion ends in business rescue
Nearly 1,000 jobs are on the line as the group finds itself in financial trouble
13 June 2024 - 14:38
The high capital costs of opening new stores in search of market share gains by West Pack Lifestyle has seen the company find itself in dire straits, resorting to voluntary business rescue processes to keep the group afloat and save more than 1,000 jobs.
The company, which has 52 stores across SA, Lesotho, eSwatwini and Namibia in its business rescue application, said it was unlikely to pay its debts as and when they fell due for payments in the ensuing six months...
