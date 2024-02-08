National

EFF will not attend Ramaphosa’s eighth Sona

High court dismisses the party’s application to be set aside leaders’ suspension

08 February 2024 - 14:48
Members of the EFF stormed the stage during President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address at the Cape Town City Hall in 2023. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday evening deliver his eighth state of the nation address (Sona), which will also be his final one under the sixth administration.

Ramaphosa will for the first time since February 2018 deliver his Sona without the vocal opposition of the EFF.

The Western Cape High Court on Thursday morning dismissed an EFF application to set aside the suspension from parliament of leader Julius Malema, deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and others.

The party filed a motion challenging the decision by parliament to suspend them after they were found guilty of contempt of parliament for storming the stage while Ramaphosa was delivering his Sona in 2023.

Ramaphosa will deliver his address under new rules parliament, which prohibit raising points of order while the president is delivering his speech.

In previous Sonas, points of order have been used to delay and deter the sitting president from delivering their speech, sometimes leading to MPs being thrown out.

Thursday’s address takes place as SA celebrates 30 years of democracy, which is likely to feature prominently in Ramaphosa’s speech. He is also expected to outline what the country has achieved under the ANC.

Ramaphosa is expected to speak about social welfare, free housing, healthcare, details on the introduction of National Health Insurance (NHI) and the basic income grant.

He is also expected to highlight efforts to deal with corruption by agencies such as the Special Investigating Unit and the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigative Directorate.

The address comes months before the national and provincial elections in which the ANC hopes to be re-elected.

Ramaphosa will deliver the Sona in the Cape Town City Hall.

TimesLIVE

EDITORIAL: It’s the scoreboard that matters, Ramaphosa, not the promises

The president continues to talk a good game, but South Africa needs action
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Expect a populist state of the nation address

Ramaphosa has set his sights on a pet project: the universal basic income grant
Opinion
3 days ago

ALEXANDER PARKER: Only one speech matters in February — and it is not Ramaphosa’s

Enoch Godongwana’s challenge evolves almost daily as finances come under snowballing pressure
Opinion
3 days ago

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: All I want for Sona is a boring speech

An uninspiring state of the nation address will examine the three critical Es: employment, economy and energy
Opinion
1 week ago

JUSTICE MALALA: State of the nation and budget speeches are lame ducks

There’s not much Cyril Ramaphosa and his money minister Enoch Godongwana can do over the next three weeks
Opinion
1 week ago
