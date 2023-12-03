Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No progress after 2007

03 December 2023 - 20:54
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: GCIS
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: GCIS

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni maintains that “the Census 2022 results dispels the myth and narrative of a failed state. The data shows how the governing party has fulfilled its promise of a better life for all” (“I won’t back down,” November 28).

What she does not say is that the bulk of this progress was achieved in the eras of Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, and that the subsequent Zuma and Ramaphosa eras have seen very little progress.

In a January 2023 report the Social Research Foundation demonstrated that whereas real per capita income levels had risen from R36,759 in 1994 to R48,694 in 2007 (33%), they barely increased thereafter and stood at R50,582 at the end of 2022.

Likewise, whereas the number of people with jobs almost doubled through the Mandela and Mbeki years, from 7,971,000 in 1994 to 13,236,000 in 2007, the number stood at 15,562 000 at the end of 2022. In terms of broader service delivery trends the pattern is the same.

For example, the share of families without electricity fell from nearly 50% in 1994 to 15%-20% in 2007, a level at which it remains today. We do extensive research into public and voter opinion. Time and again this bears out that voters are finely attuned to economic circumstances and that the material circumstances of households is a primary driver of ANC support.

In practice, those circumstances began to stagnate 15 years ago, and this is why ANC support is down from the near 70% level recorded in the 2004 election to nearer 45% in our October polls. Our January report showed that those material circumstances in turn tracked the country's economic growth rate, which in turn tracked the rate of fixed investment.

Short of raising the latter from the present level of about 15% of GDP to nearer 25%, there is likely no democratic route back to a comfortable electoral majority for the ANC.

Gabriel Makin
Social Research Foundation

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PETER BRUCE: Don’t blame us, we’re only the governing party

When you’re flying off a cliff, throw the road a finger — it’s the way the ANC deals with issues
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Ill-informed arrogance

No one is convinced by Ntshavheni's dishonest rant
Opinion
4 days ago

KHUMBUDZO NTSHAVHENI: I won’t back down

There is an attempt to delegitimise attempts to seek recourse for corporate crime because government must be only focused on resolving challenges ...
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Cheap shots against the banks damage the economy (what’s left of it)

SA’s sound financial system and its strong and well-regulated banks have been one of the few bright spots
Opinion
5 days ago

STUART THEOBALD: Political tempers about banks a cynical misuse of facts by politicians in polls mode

There is a clear pattern of blows against the institutions in the run-ups to elections
Opinion
6 days ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Commission rattles the wrong cages over rand manipulation

The ANC’s view of business as a malign force to be shaken down aligns with its opportunism
Opinion
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Shein removes the gloss from SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
DUMA GQUBULE: Rate hikes are not the way to tame ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MSIZI KHOZA: Green growth can cure SA’s economic ...
Opinion
4.
BJORN LOMBORG: COP28 performative theatre set to ...
Opinion
5.
IVAN ISRAELSTAM: What is a fair reason to ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: ANC deserves brickbats

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Legitimised plunder

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Government ministers know exactly what they are doing

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC, get out of the way

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Our Mafia government

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bring back Thabo Mbeki

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.