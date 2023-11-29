Without an economy that promotes investment and economic growth as its primary goal SA will never be able to create enough jobs of any kind, skilled or unskilled.
LETTER: Legitimised plunder
Colin Windell’s article refers (“VW ‘bombshell’ negates positive vibes at Intra Africa Trade Fair”, November 28).
Without an economy that promotes investment and economic growth as its primary goal SA will never be able to create enough jobs of any kind, skilled or unskilled.
The ANC racist regime has turned SA into the world’s dumpsite for policy failures. No international investor would invest in a country where the “leaders” call each other “comrade” and where local investors are shunned.
The ANC regime has turned the country’s taxpayers into economic refugees. It is directly responsible for rising unemployment, crime, a downward-spiralling economy, capital losses, a declining tax base and eventually social and economic collapse.
Who would want to invest in a country where investors are hamstrung from the outset and are unprotected by laws that encourage theft? The ANC regime and its surrogates are unscrupulous liars. There cannot be ethical leaders in a political party that has a manifesto that legitimises plunder.
Maurizio Tomassini
Via BusinessLIVE
