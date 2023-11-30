PETER BRUCE: Don’t blame us, we’re only the governing party
When you’re flying off a cliff, throw the road a finger — it’s the way the ANC deals with issues
30 November 2023 - 05:00
Having come in for some stiff criticism for her sweeping denunciation of business after a cabinet meeting earlier this month, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has predictably doubled down. She won’t retract a word. ’
It’s the ANC way. When you’re flying off a cliff, throw the road a finger. When you’re still at stage 6 a year after André de Ruyter resigns, find something to charge him with. When you’ve made no economic progress in five years, blame Jacob Zuma...
