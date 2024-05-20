Red tape delays mining cadastral tender
Service level agreement with preferred bidder still not signed — four months after the tender was awarded
20 May 2024 - 05:00
The department of mineral resources & energy is yet to put pen to paper on the service level agreement (SLA) with the preferred bidder for the new automated mining cadastral system, which is meant to unlock investment in exploration and clear the backlog of mining and prospecting licences.
The department chose PGM Consortium in January as preferred bidder to implement the online mining cadastre to enhance mining and exploration rights management. The consortium comprises GeoTech Systems, MITS Institute and Gemini GIS & Environmental Services...
