Liverpool score two late goals in thriller against Fulham

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk celebrate after the match against Fulham at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, December 3 2023. Picture: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS
Liverpool — Liverpool scored two late goals a minute apart including Trent Alexander-Arnold’s winner in the 88th minute in their breathless 4-3 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Wataru Endo scored in the 87th minute while a debut strike from Alexis Mac Allister and an own goal by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Alexander-Arnold’s spectacular free kick lifted Juergen Klopp’s team into second in the standings on 31 points.
Liverpool are two points adrift of leaders Arsenal, while Manchester City are third on 29 points, but play later on Sunday. Fulham are 14th.
Fulham looked poised to end Liverpool’s undefeated streak at Anfield in the league that goes back to October 2022 before Mohamed Salah laid it off to Endo for a long-range goal.
After sprinting back to the centre circle, Alexander-Arnold connected with Kostas Tsimikas’s header to fire home the winner from the edge of the box.
Harry Wilson, Kenny Tete and Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored for Fulham, who twice clawed back from being a goal behind.
Alexander-Arnold was initially credited with Liverpool’s first goal in the 20th minute, a superb free kick that sailed over the wall before glancing off the underside of the crossbar and then in off keeper Leno.
Mac Allister’s first goal for Liverpool was a memorable one when a Fulham clearance fell at his feet in the 38th minute. He took a couple of touches before launching a rocket from 25 yards out into the top corner.
Alexander-Arnold’s late-game heroics came a week after his 80th-minute goal ended Manchester City’s run of 23 wins at the Etihad Stadium with a 1-1 draw.
Salah had thought he had scored his 200th goal for Liverpool in the game’s early minutes with his stab in from close range but VAR determined Luis Diaz was offside.
There was a long delay in the first half after Leno took a knee to the head, but he remained in the game with his head heavily bandaged.
Also on Sunday, first Chelsea Premier League goals from Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill earned the 10-man home side a 3-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at a rain-sodden Stamford Bridge.
World Cup-winning Argentine Fernandez headed home a neat overhead kick from defender Benoit Badiashile in the 17th minute and Colwill, on loan at Brighton last season, made it two four minutes later from a Nicolas Jackson headed pass.
Chelsea looked in charge but Brighton pulled one back two minutes from the break through a curling shot by Facundo Buonanotte. Then the home side had captain Conor Gallagher sent off on the stroke of halftime for a second yellow card after a sliding tackle on former Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour.
Brighton pressed Chelsea in numbers at the start of the second half but substitute James Milner could not keep up with Mykhailo Mudryk on the counter and brought him down. After a six-minute delay for a VAR check, Fernandez scored his second from the penalty spot in the 65th minute. Brighton’s Joao Pedro made sure of a nervy final few minutes of time added on when he scored with a glancing header in the 92nd minute.
West Ham United scored early but were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Crystal Palace. The Hammers remained ninth in the standings, on 21 points, as they failed to take advantage of Brighton’s defeat by Chelsea, while Palace moved up to 12th on 16 points.
A late goal from Ollie Watkins grabbed a point for Aston Villa in a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth after a pulsating end-to-end clash.
Reuters
