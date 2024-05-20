Sadc force withdraws from Mozambique leaving 300 SA soldiers behind
20 May 2024 - 05:00
The withdrawal of the Southern African Development Community’s (Sadc’s) intervention force Samim from Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province has opened the door to greater opportunities for insurgents to reclaim northern parts of the country.
Effectively the insurgents will reclaim control which was hampered while Samim forces were trying to normalise the situation for the past two years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.