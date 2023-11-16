Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Our Mafia government

16 November 2023 - 16:01
Jabulani Sikhakhane’s most recent column refers (“Real cause of SA’s socioeconomic mess is the government”, November 15).

SA is not growing because government’s socioeconomic focus is almost entirely on wealth redistribution (mainly to a minority of the black population), and not on wealth generation.

The bottom line is that SA minorities, and foreign investors, who have the means to invest, have all sorts of hurdles to overcome to be able to fully participate in the economy. So until the legislated disincentives (BEE, employment equity, affirmative action, the Mining Charter and so on) are removed, there will be little growth to speak of.

The SA state will eventually go broke due to debt interest repayments. It is also wrong to think the ANC leaders actually govern anything for the good of anybody but themselves. It is essentially a mafia organisation disguised as a political party, with no members capable of running a spaza shop never mind a modern economy.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Real cause of SA’s socioeconomic mess is the government

The government is focusing on financial survival and not on its stewardship role.
Opinion
1 day ago
