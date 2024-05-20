PHINDILE BALENI: What really reduced load-shedding? Collaboration
Business plays a special role in funding the expertise the energy crisis committee needs
The relief from load-shedding — now at more than 50 days and counting — has unleashed much speculation about the reason. It is appropriate, therefore, that we lift the lid on the inner workings of the national energy crisis committee (Necom) and provide some insight into what it has taken place in the 21 months since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the Energy Action Plan (EAP).
But it is also appropriate to start with a caveat: load-shedding has not ended, but we are now seeing a huge amount of collective effort to produce visible results. There are two components to why Necom is making a difference — one is the way we’re working and the other is what we are doing...
