Astral earnings helped by less load-shedding and rise in poultry sales
The company cites diesel costs, bird flu and El Niño as possible risks to the industry
20 May 2024 - 10:28
Astral Foods has produced a sterling set of interim results, with headline earnings rising 441% due to higher sales volumes and an improvement in sales from its poultry division.
Group revenue for the six months to the end of March was up 4% to R10.36bn, with R8.7bn of that contributed by the poultry division. Profit for the period jumped to R355m from R62m a year ago...
