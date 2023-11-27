Is the ANC listening? Can it change? Can it accept a mea culpa, not just admitting major culpability but also fully taking on board that it is clueless when it comes to resolving the myriad issues?
LETTER: ANC, get out of the way
The party should leave the running of all the tiers of government to those who can do it
Alexander Parker’s most recent column was a sobering read (“JET is the last flight out of here, and we’re running out of time”, November 27).
Jon Quirk
