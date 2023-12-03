The Chinese people have something to be proud of economically — what they have created in 30 years is an economic miracle. However, it has been created through hard work and increased economic freedom, backed by good general morality. It would be nice to see them getting political freedom one day too.
LETTER: ANC deserves brickbats
Unlike the Chinese, South Africans have nothing to be proud of economically
Zimasa Matiwane’s article refers (“Be like the Chinese; stop badmouthing your country, says Ramaphosa”, November 28).
The Chinese people have something to be proud of economically — what they have created in 30 years is an economic miracle. However, it has been created through hard work and increased economic freedom, backed by good general morality. It would be nice to see them getting political freedom one day too.
President Cyril Ramaphosa states that the ANC has crafted policies aimed at transforming the economy “so it can serve the people of SA”. Great in theory, but let’s look at how he’s fared.
Transnet and Eskom effectively collapsed — this has destroyed economic growth and is now affecting productive businesses. Why? Government policy was to transform them, and that it did with BEE and employment equity. Applied to local government that transformation has resulted in 66 totally dysfunctional municipalities and 156 that owe Eskom R5.8bn.
Does Ramaphosa know that 10,000 workers on the mines are going to lose their jobs because Transnet can’t ship their ore? Does he know the steel mills are about to lay off 3,500 employees? And that the car manufacturers are warning that they “are not charities”?
But he won’t change one policy. He could privatise the power stations and railways tomorrow. If he explained to the unemployed and soon-to-be-unemployed, they would understand, as their jobs are more important than his African socialism.
No, we are trapped by his Zondo commission-implicated ANC officials and empowerment special interests groups that need to be fed. That’s the morality question answered.
Transformation should be about getting our citizens to understand what is needed to have a productive life, meaningful education, hard work and a sense morality. Didn’t Ramaphosa's Chinese friends mention that?
Rob Tiffin
Cape Town
