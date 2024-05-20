GAVIN RICH: Bulls and Stormers’ focus on young talent trumps Sharks’ star purchases
The jury is out on whether the Durban franchise has contracted the depth required for two competitions
20 May 2024 - 04:59
The Sharks are the only SA team in action on European finals weekend, with the Challenge Cup decider against Gloucester at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday. Hopefully it will be the key to getting themselves back into the elite Champions Cup.
Despite bombing spectacularly in the United Rugby Championship (URC), due to the number of marquee players and World Cup winners they will have when among others Andre Esterhuizen and Trevor Nyakane join them, the Sharks are arguably the best equipped of the local teams to go deep in the elite cup competition should they get there...
