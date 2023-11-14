LETTER: Cape independence looks attractive

The next election could be little more than six months away. If the ANC wins there is no chance that the current national challenges will be resolved. Instead, expect a steepening decline.
If the ANC loses the election but can continue to rule via a coalition, probably with the EFF, the descent into chaos will be quicker as the EFF will want to nationalise land, banks and even businesses.
But if the ANC loses by such a margin that the DA and its “moonshot” partners can form a government, will the situation necessarily improve? ANC-deployed cadres infest state organs like malignant tumours and will attempt to make governance impossible. Funds will be scarce and the damage already done to vital infrastructure immense. Making such a coalition work will be like herding cats.
This is why the idea of Cape independence is attractive. The Western Cape is still reasonably intact. If, among others, port management, railways and policing, which are currently national government responsibilities, could be locally controlled, their performance would only improve.
There would be a long and divisive border, but one shorter than that between India and Pakistan. Whatever theory may say about the legalities of secession, the question is whether to stay in the warming water and eventually get cooked, or jump out, endure the cold and possibly survive.
I suspect that in the 2024 election the Western Cape electorate will favour parties that endorse a referendum on independence. The DA, wanting to be part of the next national government, has disavowed referendums and will be punished at the polls in its own heartland.
Truly, 2024 will be a quo vadis? (where are we going?) year for SA.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Cape independence looks attractive
The Western Cape electorate is likely to favour parties that endorse a referendum on independence
The next election could be little more than six months away. If the ANC wins there is no chance that the current national challenges will be resolved. Instead, expect a steepening decline.
If the ANC loses the election but can continue to rule via a coalition, probably with the EFF, the descent into chaos will be quicker as the EFF will want to nationalise land, banks and even businesses.
But if the ANC loses by such a margin that the DA and its “moonshot” partners can form a government, will the situation necessarily improve? ANC-deployed cadres infest state organs like malignant tumours and will attempt to make governance impossible. Funds will be scarce and the damage already done to vital infrastructure immense. Making such a coalition work will be like herding cats.
This is why the idea of Cape independence is attractive. The Western Cape is still reasonably intact. If, among others, port management, railways and policing, which are currently national government responsibilities, could be locally controlled, their performance would only improve.
There would be a long and divisive border, but one shorter than that between India and Pakistan. Whatever theory may say about the legalities of secession, the question is whether to stay in the warming water and eventually get cooked, or jump out, endure the cold and possibly survive.
I suspect that in the 2024 election the Western Cape electorate will favour parties that endorse a referendum on independence. The DA, wanting to be part of the next national government, has disavowed referendums and will be punished at the polls in its own heartland.
Truly, 2024 will be a quo vadis? (where are we going?) year for SA.
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
DA asks Enoch Godongwana for funds for Cape Town police force
DA commits to weaning Cape Town off Eskom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.