National DA commits to weaning Cape Town off Eskom Geordin Hill-Lewis says the party wants to free the city from the load-shedding that has held back the country’s economic growth

Under DA control, the City of Cape Town would move towards greater independence from Eskom to free business and its citizens from the crippling load-shedding that has held back the country’s economic growth, the party’s mayoral candidate for the metropole, Geordin Hill-Lewis, said on Thursday.

This would be achieved by making use of a recent amendment to the Electricity Regulation Act that allows for electricity to be bought from independent power producers (IPPs) for reselling to third parties. This opens the way for municipalities to buy electricity from IPPs. The limitation on electricity generated by IPPs without a licence from the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has also been raised from 1MW to 100MW...