National DA asks Enoch Godongwana for funds for Cape Town police force Mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis also says if the DA is re-elected to control the city, it will seek greater independence from Eskom

The DA has appealed to finance minister Enoch Godongwana and the Treasury to create a new municipal grant so that metros with the required capacity can take control over local policing.

This comes on top of the DA’s drive for Cape Town to take control of local train services and the commitment by its mayoral candidate for the city Geordin Hill-Lewis that if the DA is re-elected to control the city in Monday’s local government elections it will seek greater independence from Eskom by relying more on independent power producers. ..