LETTER: Think twice before rejecting medical claims

It would be in Sars’ interests to reimburse medical expenses and so keep taxpayers alive

14 November 2023 - 17:53
Picture: 123RF/JANEWS094
Having had the bulk of my medical expense claims rejected by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) it occurs to me how illogical the government policy on health and medical expenses is. Surely, with the dwindling number of legitimate tax payers it would be in Sars’ interests to keep them alive?

I fail to see how Sars could reject my claims, as every operation was separately identified in a spreadsheet, with each tax invoice from the hospitals and medical service provider paid for through my bank account and accounted for through Xero software and audited by my accountant. Every invoice was scanned in date order and numbered to match the spreadsheet and bank statement details, and submitted electronically through efiling.

Speaking to many of my friends, it seems that Sars’ default position is to reject any claims, home office expenses in particular. It’s okay though. The medical services in SA are still excellent, and I live on to continue to pay more tax, but grudgingly.

Andy Clay
Via email

