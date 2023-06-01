Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA, in effect, is a rogue state

The ANC has devastated the rule of law

01 June 2023 - 17:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GULSHAN KHAN/Getty Images

Nic Frangos’ critique of the governing party’s contempt for the tenets of good corporate governance ignores the reality of the crisis it has brought about (“ANC conflates its interests with those of the country,” May 30).

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his mandarins are drowning in unpalatable events that in any normal constitutional republic would have resulted in them being impeached and subsequently incarcerated. Russia, which is short of allies, will use its petrodollars to buy any misfit willing to dance the beryozka with them. Ramaphosa has lost all credibility in his ability to turn the ship around, and in the process cannot obtain legitimate donations to fund the ANC leaders’ lifestyles.

Frangos must accept that the governing party, through conceit, has devastated the rule of law. We as a country are, in effect, a rogue state, which undeviatingly results in its comrades having the same traits. How things have changed from the days of that colossus Nelson Mandela, who would never have accepted this state of affairs.

Frangos is wasting his time expecting this band of thieves to see the light. Benjamin Hooks sums up the current state of play well: “If you think you are leading and turn around to see no-one following, then you are just taking a walk.”

John Catsicas
Senior partner, John Nicholas and Co

