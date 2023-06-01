The rand’s behaviour is the main determinant of our inflation rate — but Sarb is fooling itself if it thinks it can have a positive impact on the currency in any easily predictable way
Many wise biblical words apply to daily life, irrespective of one’s religious convictions. One such quotation can be found in the book of Revelation: “I know what you have done; I know that you are neither cold nor hot ... But because you are lukewarm, neither hot nor cold, I am going to spit you out of my mouth!”
A secular version would refer to a fence-sitter.
The general perception is that this would be an apt description of the attitude of President Cyril Ramaphosa. On most occasions, his words and deeds do not match. Because there is a deep split in the so-called broad church of the ANC — a split that appears to be irreconcilable — our fence-sitting president seems unable to take a clear leadership stance. As a result, he is lukewarm — neither hot nor cold.
From an economic point of view, Ramaphosa has two choices. He could promote a growth policy through which unemployment would be drastically reduced, corruption and theft would be reduced, and all South Africans would strive to be voluntary builders of a positive future. Or he could continue to increase unemployment, seek to increase economic dependency on state grants and turn a once prosperous South Africa into a land of eventual dependency on food aid.
The choice is his.
VA VolkerPietermaritzburg
LETTER: Ramaphosa’s lukewarm leadership won’t save South Africa
The country is stuck with a fence-sitting president whose words and deeds don’t match
