Listening to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on the BBC’s Hard Talk sickened me. He indulges in the “two wrongs make a right” fallacy, which is simply pathetic.
Using the invasion of Iraq by Western nations, and the subsequent failure to find weapons of mass destruction, as the justification for providing tacit support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine is ludicrous.
Anyone should know this is simply fallacious and a well known piece of ethical trickery. It's worrying though, because it seems to be an ANC mantra: “Well they did it, so why shouldn’t we?”.
This is just wrong, wrong and wrong again. Next thing you know it will be justifying genocide.
Andy ClayVia email
LETTER: Fikile Mbalula’s red herring
Next thing you know it will be justifying genocide
