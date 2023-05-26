Both prices, however, are still set to post a second week of gains of slightly less than 1%
Apart from stipulations in the constitution, there is a long history of warnings against the granting of discretionary powers to executive arms of government
Transnet container corridor linking Gauteng and KZN has been operating at 25% capacity for past week
Discussions will take place before next year’s general elections and form the basis for legislation on coalitions
The mid-tier gold miner lost about 10,000oz in gold production because of load-shedding.
With demand falling in China and elsewhere, the outlook remains bleak
The Tencent-backed fintech is still in the scale-up phase but has big disruption plans for SA
The latest figures show that black employees in the UK face larger disparities in pay than for ethnic minorities overall
Arshay Cooper’s upbringing in Chicago resonates with many underprivileged youths in townships
Intriguing thrillers on offer, including some based on real events
Earlier this week ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula blithely reassured a BBC interviewer that “if certain things are not resolved we will become a failed state, but we are not journeying towards that direction”.
Unfortunately, Mbalula did not reveal what those “certain things” are, or how exactly they will be tackled. ..
ANTHONY BUTLER: Things can get worse in SA — and fast
Sense of foreboding in the country is spreading to international partners and investors
