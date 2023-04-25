LETTER: Ramaphosa’s shenanigans laid bare

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been ridiculed for drilling down into the executive ethics code
International relations minister Naledi Pandor says 12 more South Africans still in Sudan will be evacuated on Tuesday
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail deputy editor and columnist Natasha Marrian
Water-cooled steel plate will help divert enormous flames and thrust that destroyed reinforced concrete
The index gauges the finances of households and their ability to cope with debt
Poor leadership can result in the downfall of institutions, organisations and even countries
Island state hits back at billionaire’s claims that the man may be innocent
We need lots of matches against India to bale us out
Crossover is available in two- and all-wheel drive versions
An inquiry into the fitness of Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold the office of Public Protector is a blessing in disguise. While it presented a platform for her to lay bare the shenanigans of material benefit to President Cyril Ramaphosa, it also checkmated sinister forces who are hell-bent on replacing her with a venal weakling.
Mkhwebane testified that an investigation into a R500,000 donation from Bosasa revealed other money transfers to Ramaphosa amounting to more than R120m, with email correspondence connected therewith. That outed Ramaphosa to have been furtively fundraising for his CR17 campaign, thinking such surreptitious benefits wouldn’t come to light.
Despite this palpable irregularity, Mkhwebane was showered with a hail of abuse for drilling down into the executive ethics code. The Constitutional Court overlooked the central cause of a complaint that Ramaphosa provided parliament with deliberately misleading information. A deficit of independence saw Ramaphosa absolved from a potential conflict of interest.
The court couldn’t care a fig for some “Donald” with a great appetite of donating at least R90m to an individual campaign while poor pupils endure miserable school conditions. Yet there are questions surrounding the unbridled favours of the so-called anonymous donors. The dastardly decision to shield a veiled clique of CR17 benefactors from public scrutiny enabled the shadiest characters to sponsor politicians.
The unprecedented costs orders, intended to bankrupt Mkhwebane into submission, were an act of kowtowing. The subsequent misjudgement that let off Ramaphosa on a technicality smacks of disregard for holding the executive accountable.
Morgan Phaahla
Ekurhuleni
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Ramaphosa’s shenanigans laid bare
Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been ridiculed for drilling down into the executive ethics code
An inquiry into the fitness of Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold the office of Public Protector is a blessing in disguise. While it presented a platform for her to lay bare the shenanigans of material benefit to President Cyril Ramaphosa, it also checkmated sinister forces who are hell-bent on replacing her with a venal weakling.
Mkhwebane testified that an investigation into a R500,000 donation from Bosasa revealed other money transfers to Ramaphosa amounting to more than R120m, with email correspondence connected therewith. That outed Ramaphosa to have been furtively fundraising for his CR17 campaign, thinking such surreptitious benefits wouldn’t come to light.
Despite this palpable irregularity, Mkhwebane was showered with a hail of abuse for drilling down into the executive ethics code. The Constitutional Court overlooked the central cause of a complaint that Ramaphosa provided parliament with deliberately misleading information. A deficit of independence saw Ramaphosa absolved from a potential conflict of interest.
The court couldn’t care a fig for some “Donald” with a great appetite of donating at least R90m to an individual campaign while poor pupils endure miserable school conditions. Yet there are questions surrounding the unbridled favours of the so-called anonymous donors. The dastardly decision to shield a veiled clique of CR17 benefactors from public scrutiny enabled the shadiest characters to sponsor politicians.
The unprecedented costs orders, intended to bankrupt Mkhwebane into submission, were an act of kowtowing. The subsequent misjudgement that let off Ramaphosa on a technicality smacks of disregard for holding the executive accountable.
Morgan Phaahla
Ekurhuleni
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Zuma says he has a ‘sufficient prima facie case’ to prosecute Ramaphosa
LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa entrenches racism in SA law
Ramokgopa wins battle to delay shutdown of Eskom coal-fired power stations
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.