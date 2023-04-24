National

Zuma says he has a ‘sufficient prima facie case’ to prosecute Ramaphosa

Former president quotes the law chapter and verse in pursuit of his successor

24 April 2023 - 20:09 FRANNY RABKIN

Former president Jacob Zuma has made out a “sufficient prima facie case” for his private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa, “which is all that is required at this stage”, he said in papers filed in the Johannesburg high court.

Zuma disputed Ramaphosa’s claim that he could not prove the crime of accessory after the fact or defeating the ends of justice against Ramaphosa. “Pursuing a private criminal prosecution in those circumstances is frivolous and vexatious,” Ramaphosa said in his earlier affidavit. ..

