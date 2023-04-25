Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
Claire Bisseker accurately describes SA’s state in her most recent column (“Enough with the platitudes, SA is already a failing state,” April 25). She misses one critical detail though.
President Cyril Ramaphosa keeps saying “we must work together”, but then further entrenches racism in our law. BEE, affirmative action and associated statism are millstones around our neck. Each noose is pulling tighter every year.
The strangulation of individual rights and freedom perfectly correlate with the unwinding of the SA state — and of our future. We must indeed work together: to fight the scourge of ANC race dogma. We must replace it with the power of SA’s true spirit of overcoming adversity through individual merit and excellence.
Rolf EndresCraighall Park
LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa entrenches racism in SA law
The strangulation of individual rights and freedom perfectly correlate with the unwinding of the SA state
Claire Bisseker accurately describes SA's state in her most recent column ("Enough with the platitudes, SA is already a failing state," April 25). She misses one critical detail though.
President Cyril Ramaphosa keeps saying "we must work together", but then further entrenches racism in our law. BEE, affirmative action and associated statism are millstones around our neck. Each noose is pulling tighter every year.
The strangulation of individual rights and freedom perfectly correlate with the unwinding of the SA state — and of our future. We must indeed work together: to fight the scourge of ANC race dogma. We must replace it with the power of SA's true spirit of overcoming adversity through individual merit and excellence.
Rolf Endres
Craighall Park
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Enough with the platitudes, SA is already a failing state
