LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa entrenches racism in SA law

25 April 2023 - 14:09
Claire Bisseker accurately describes SA’s state in her most  recent column (“Enough with the platitudes, SA is already a failing state,” April 25). She misses one critical detail though.

President Cyril Ramaphosa keeps saying “we must work together”, but then further entrenches racism in our law. BEE, affirmative action and associated statism are millstones around our neck. Each noose is pulling tighter every year.

The strangulation of individual rights and freedom perfectly correlate with the unwinding of the SA state — and of our future. We must indeed work together: to fight the scourge of ANC race dogma. We must replace it with the power of SA’s true spirit of overcoming adversity through individual merit and excellence.

Rolf Endres
Craighall Park

