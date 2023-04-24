National

Ramokgopa wins battle to delay shutdown of Eskom coal-fired power stations

President Cyril Ramaphosa says ending load-shedding takes priority

24 April 2023 - 23:10 Thando Maeko

ANC top brass endorsed a proposal to delay the shutdown of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations on Monday, a political victory for electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa that has the potential to throw a spanner in the works for SA’s climate change commitments.

The ANC’s national executive committee rallied behind Ramokgopa at its four-day strategy meeting, which concluded on Monday. The committee’s decisions are traditionally converted into government policy...

