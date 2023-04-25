Investors optimistic May Day travel will boost demand
Damage to the economy runs so deep it is unrealistic to expect any big reversal
The plan could jeopardise the country’s ability to secure financing for its just energy transition programme
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail deputy editor and columnist Natasha Marrian
Executive pay monitored closely in a country afflicted by poverty and inequality
The index gauges the finances of households and their ability to cope with debt
Poor leadership can result in the downfall of institutions, organisations and even countries
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warns the conflict could ‘engulf whole region and beyond’
We need lots of matches against India to bale us out
Six months on, if anyone has identified the culprits in the Nord Stream blast, they are keeping it to themselves
SA is in serious trouble. The country has been mired in a crisis of low investment and slow growth for more than a decade. Its growth drivers and fiscal buffers are utterly depleted just at the time when the politics is becoming complex and unpredictable.
The upshot is that SA is experiencing a confluence of economic vulnerability, fiscal fragility and political uncertainty, making it difficult to see how we could pull ourselves out of this death spiral...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Enough with the platitudes, SA is already a failing state
Damage to the economy runs so deep it is unrealistic to expect any big reversal
SA is in serious trouble. The country has been mired in a crisis of low investment and slow growth for more than a decade. Its growth drivers and fiscal buffers are utterly depleted just at the time when the politics is becoming complex and unpredictable.
The upshot is that SA is experiencing a confluence of economic vulnerability, fiscal fragility and political uncertainty, making it difficult to see how we could pull ourselves out of this death spiral...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.