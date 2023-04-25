Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC does not respect wishes of uMngeni’s voters

Huge strides have been made to promote tourism in the area, which has led to more employment

25 April 2023 - 17:07
The decision by the ANC to approach the Municipal Demarcation Board to apply for the incorporation of the DA-governed uMngeni municipality into the councils of Impendle and Mpofana, flies in the face of the wishes of the voters of uMngeni. Under the capable leadership of mayor Chris Pappas and team, the council has been turned around in a short space of time.

Loans have been repaid, employment has been created, and plant and equipment have been purchased to assist with service delivery. Huge strides have been made to promote tourism in the area, which has led to, and will continue to lead to, more employment.

The municipality stepped in when the ANC-led provincial government could not deliver food to schools in the municipal area, and did the job with the assistance of the local community. Service delivery is at a record high.

The ANC will have us believe that services will improve in Impendle and Mpofana if the merger takes place. This raises the question of why service delivery has not been of the required standard since the ANC took control after 1995.

This attempt to amalgamate uMngeni into a broader municipality must be rejected with the contempt it deserves. Where the DA governs, it governs better and for all. Stay free uMngeni, stay free.

Michael Wood
Blairgowrie

