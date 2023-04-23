Concerns about rising interest rates, the global economy and the outlook for fuel demand were balanced by prospect of tightening supplies
Opposition drive aimed at unseating the governing party in election next year
The ANC has taken a hard line against the DA’s “moonshot pact”, which seeks to unseat the governing party in next year’s elections, saying the arrangement with other opposition parties is fundamentally opposed to transformation.
This comes as the ANC’s top brass considers limiting the number of political parties that can be represented in councils and legislatures as part of its grand plan to formalise coalition agreements ahead of next year’s elections, in which the governing party’s share of the vote could fall below 50%. ..
DA’s ‘moonshot pact’ is against transformation, ANC says
Opposition drive aimed at unseating governing party in election next year
