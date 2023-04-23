Politics

DA’s ‘moonshot pact’ is against transformation, ANC says

Opposition drive aimed at unseating governing party in election next year

23 April 2023 - 21:18 Thando Maeko

The ANC has taken a hard line against the DA’s “moonshot pact”, which seeks to unseat the governing party in next year’s elections, saying the arrangement with other opposition parties is fundamentally opposed to transformation. 

This comes as the ANC’s top brass considers limiting the number of political parties that can be represented in councils and legislatures as part of its grand plan to formalise coalition agreements ahead of next year’s elections, in which the governing party’s share of the vote could fall below 50%. ..

