Populist policies not on the cards for ANC ahead of 2024 elections, says Potgieter

The ANC, which is facing the possibility of losing its electoral majority in the 2024 elections, says it won’t pursue populist policies to cling to power

24 April 2023 - 14:57 Thando Maeko

The ANC says it will not embark on populist macroeconomic policies amid growing fears that the governing party will lose its electoral majority in 2024, a situation that might force it to form coalitions with opposition parties.

The prospect of a poor performance in next year’s polls has raised fears the ruling party will adopt populist economic policies to attract votes...

