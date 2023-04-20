LETTER: SA is failing and falling

Timing of the orders suggests they came from abroad, says Sasfin Wealth’s David Shapiro
The demise of airlines like Comair and SA Express have intensified the need to boost local air routes
Country is emerging from years of international sanctions and is seeking to widen the trade net beyond SA
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
Banks specialising in commercial real estate could be pockets of weakness, says Barclays
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail Reporter, Claire Bisseker
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Order gives Moscow a new outlet adding to its growing sales to India and China
Sundowns take on Belouizdad in Algeria on Saturday looking not to set a foot wrong
Street photography, streetwear, and street art converge in a unique, limited-edition compact camera by Leica
Even the ANC must know that our country is failing — and falling. The hitherto efficient Airports Company of SA cannot maintain air traffic guidance systems; passenger rail is a distant memory; Transnet freight is mired in corruption and related controversy with China; Eskom is lights out; and few municipalities function well, if at all.
The navy hardly sails. The air force is depleted. The police are sometimes heroic in tackling the most horrific crimes, but then sink back into ineptitude and corruption. Most damning, our education is the worst in the world, sabotaging the life chances of generations of children. If we must employ President Cyril Ramaphosa’s term, “original sin”, our dire education is the original sin of our party of liberation.
This is the bad news. The good news is that it should be straightforward to remedy our decline — over time. We can reverse course, and undo the damage. We can, yes, build a better life for all. How? Bitterly difficult as it would be, by abandoning — reversing — our culture of entitlement. By realising that the feeding frenzy is poisoning our society.
We cannot — dare not — continue to “transfer” “wealth” from minorities to the majority. The only viable wealth transfer is via the tax system. All else — the whole catastrophe of employment equity and empowerment — is merely an opiate. It is addictive. And deadly.
Outside expenditure via the national budget, nothing of value can simply be “transferred”. Everything of value must be painstakingly built up, from birth, by every individual. Sorry, ANC, your dreams are dashed. There is no short cut.
Willem CronjeCape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: SA is failing and falling
Most damning, our education is the worst in the world, sabotaging the life chances of generations
Even the ANC must know that our country is failing — and falling. The hitherto efficient Airports Company of SA cannot maintain air traffic guidance systems; passenger rail is a distant memory; Transnet freight is mired in corruption and related controversy with China; Eskom is lights out; and few municipalities function well, if at all.
The navy hardly sails. The air force is depleted. The police are sometimes heroic in tackling the most horrific crimes, but then sink back into ineptitude and corruption. Most damning, our education is the worst in the world, sabotaging the life chances of generations of children. If we must employ President Cyril Ramaphosa’s term, “original sin”, our dire education is the original sin of our party of liberation.
This is the bad news. The good news is that it should be straightforward to remedy our decline — over time. We can reverse course, and undo the damage. We can, yes, build a better life for all. How? Bitterly difficult as it would be, by abandoning — reversing — our culture of entitlement. By realising that the feeding frenzy is poisoning our society.
We cannot — dare not — continue to “transfer” “wealth” from minorities to the majority. The only viable wealth transfer is via the tax system. All else — the whole catastrophe of employment equity and empowerment — is merely an opiate. It is addictive. And deadly.
Outside expenditure via the national budget, nothing of value can simply be “transferred”. Everything of value must be painstakingly built up, from birth, by every individual. Sorry, ANC, your dreams are dashed. There is no short cut.
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
EDITORIAL: Solutions to skills crisis evade only the government
Aspen executive decries lack of support for locally made drugs
Cyril Ramaphosa explains delay in appointing SABC board
Windfall for municipal pensioners 20 years after fund’s near collapse
ALEXANDER PARKER: You Gupta be kidding: how to bring back the brothers grim
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Solutions to skills crisis evade only the government
Aspen executive decries lack of support for locally made drugs
Cyril Ramaphosa explains delay in appointing SABC board
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.