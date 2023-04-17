Concerns about a global recession and local structural challenges are combining to keep the local currency under pressure
Eskom is collapsing, it has no plan, no leadership, and the Guptas are partly to blame
Civil society organisations plan to contest the recently promulgated Electoral Amendment Act
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Government is failing to put policies in place to reindustrialise the economy, says Stavros Nicolaou
Business Day TV speaks to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb
Politician Vladimir Kara-Murza’s sentence was the harshest sentence of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine
Springbok captain, creator of award-winning soapie, Banyana coach and US singer to be honoured
The luxurious EV silently whisks to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds.
The government is failing to implement policies to reindustrialise the SA economy, to the disadvantage of aspirant black industrialists, Aspen strategic trade development head Stavros Nicolaou says.
“An area that is exceedingly disappointing is leveraging local procurement to reindustrialise the economy,” said Nicolaou. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Aspen executive decries lack of support for locally made drugs
Departments outside the economic cluster do not easily follow the local procurement programme, says Stavros Nicolaou
The government is failing to implement policies to reindustrialise the SA economy, to the disadvantage of aspirant black industrialists, Aspen strategic trade development head Stavros Nicolaou says.
“An area that is exceedingly disappointing is leveraging local procurement to reindustrialise the economy,” said Nicolaou. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.