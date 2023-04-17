Companies / Healthcare

Aspen executive decries lack of support for locally made drugs

Departments outside the economic cluster do not easily follow the local procurement programme, says Stavros Nicolaou

17 April 2023 - 18:13 Michelle Gumede

The government is failing to implement policies to reindustrialise the SA economy, to the disadvantage of aspirant black industrialists, Aspen strategic trade development head Stavros Nicolaou says.

“An area that is exceedingly disappointing is leveraging local procurement to reindustrialise the economy,” said Nicolaou. ..

