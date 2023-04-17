Investors are digesting earnings reports and cooling inflation in the US, but analysts are cautioning that risks remain
Eskom is collapsing, it has no plan, no leadership, and the Guptas are partly to blame
Lack of strong guidance and political will have worsened corruption and the descent into lawlessness
Plans based on allocations from the National Treasury
The contract extends an agreement with Maitland International, an SA-founded firm bought out in January
While SA’s deep and liquid capital markets cushion it to some extent, capital flows to the region could stop if global conditions worsen
Opportunities in energy lie in a two-pronged approach amid expectations of prices remaining high
More care must be taken in scheduling games in the Champions Cup and URC
Young people may live digitally but it appears they are interested in exercise
How bad is it? Eskom has no CEO, is about to lose its COO and has no dedicated chair (who is still distracted by the small matter of being the chair of one of our major banks).
Its head of generation was appointed on Thursday and has at least four bosses who all want different things. The last one fled because of threats to his family, and the last CEO narrowly escaped an attempted assassination. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ALEXANDER PARKER: You Gupta be kidding: how to bring back the Brothers Grim
Eskom is collapsing, it has no plan, no leadership, and the Guptas are partly to blame
How bad is it? Eskom has no CEO, is about to lose its COO and has no dedicated chair (who is still distracted by the small matter of being the chair of one of our major banks).
Its head of generation was appointed on Thursday and has at least four bosses who all want different things. The last one fled because of threats to his family, and the last CEO narrowly escaped an attempted assassination. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.