Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Here’s a pit latrine challenge, Mr President

Breadline Africa has committed R7m of the annual budget to providing safe toilets in schools

26 March 2023 - 19:44
Picture: TIRO RAMATLHATSE/GALLO IMAGES
Picture: TIRO RAMATLHATSE/GALLO IMAGES

Breadline Africa rejoiced in 2018 when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his R6.8bn campaign, Sanitation Appropriate for Education (Safe), to eradicate pit toilets in schools countrywide. Sadly, your editorial opinion on Friday confirms there is still far to go (“Eradicate school pit toilets now”, March 24).

More than 3,000 schools in SA still use pit toilets, and more than 5,000 have inadequate access to sanitation. This does not factor in early childhood development centres and preschools, where most of our work takes place. The Early Childhood Development Census 2021 showed that 17,000 (40%) of SA preschools lack flushing toilets, and 19,000 do not have running water.

Children under six are at greatest risk of falling into pit toilets as the openings are too big for them, resulting in children having to sit precariously on the edge of a piece of wood that serves as the seat. 

It is true that children can learn anywhere, but they learn best when they are in a safe, healthy environment. Due to our focus on providing basic infrastructure — toilets, taps, classrooms, and kitchens — teachers can focus on teaching. Running water and safe toilets are a huge part of creating an environment that is conducive to learning.

Breadline Africa is nonprofit organisation that relies wholly on donor funding to build infrastructure in SA’s poorest communities. We have already committed R7m of our annual budget to providing safe toilets in schools and early childhood development centres, but we want to do more.

We challenge Ramaphosa to match our commitment of R7m to double the number of safe toilets we will build this year in schools and early childhood development centres countrywide. We also appeal to corporate SA to help us take action and keep SA children safe from such tragedies.

Let’s stop talking about how terrible this situation is and start doing something about it.

Marion Wagner
CEO, Breadline Africa

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: Eradicate school pit toilets now

As the list of child deaths grows, the president’s promises are all the more hollow
Opinion
3 days ago

School budgets squeezed as tertiary education students are shielded from inflation

Consolidated government expenditure on basic education rises from a revised estimate of R302bn in 2022/2023 to R309bn in 2023/2024
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Eskom’s lights might be on, but ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MICHAEL AVERY: Market sceptical about SA Taxi ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
SIMON WOLFE: What’s going on in Botswana?
Opinion
4.
DONALD MACKAY: Beware backlash from top trading ...
Opinion
5.
GAVIN RICH: SA has so many layers in its rugby ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

DA takes aim at unsafe pit toilets in schools

National / Education

PODCAST: How a stinking government kills its children

News & Fox

EDUCATION: For many, pit loos are to stay

Special Reports

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.